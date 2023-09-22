Cream of the Crop
James Madison, Virginia Tech matchup moved to 2026

James Madison at Virginia Tech graphic (JMU/VT/WHSV Graphic).
James Madison at Virginia Tech graphic (JMU/VT/WHSV Graphic).(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The James Madison at Virginia Tech football game slated to take place during the 2025 season has been moved to the 2026 season, a JMU spokesperson confirmed to WHSV Sports on Thursday evening.

When the two teams meet, it’ll mark the first matchup since 2010 when JMU defeated Virginia Tech 21-16 in Blacksburg.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch was the first to report this story.

James Madison already defeated an ACC opponent this season when the Dukes took down Virginia 36-35 on Sept. 9 in Charlottesville.

