Local vineyards benefit from drought

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Local vineyards say they’ve benefitted from the recent lack of rain.

The area has been in a drought for months, and it continues to worsen as the weeks progress. The severe drought affects many across Virginia and West Virginia, especially farmers, who rely on rain for each of their crops.

Meanwhile, local vineyards find the dry weather helpful.

”The grapes have been stressed and it forces the roots to grow deeper,” said Aaron McDermott, co-owner and manager at Marceline Vineyards in Mount Crawford. “We see great flavors. plump grapes. It’s going to be a great year for grapes this year, as long as we can avoid a lot of rain.”

With storms forecasted this weekend, McDermott remains cautious, as too much rain can pose a challenge.

”The biggest thing we’re going to fight is mildew and rot,” said McDermott, “If it’s only an inch or two, it should be okay because as dry as we’ve been, a little water isn’t going to hurt us.”

This is going to be a fantastic rain for our drought!

There will be a few tropical downpours in the mix, even though it will be in the 50s and chilly with the wind.

Not a drought buster but it's extremely helpful. Highest totals will be closest to and along the Blue Ridge pic.twitter.com/Cp8Fmb0pRx — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) September 22, 2023

McDermott may be one of the few people in the area that are pleased with the recent dry summer. According to the vineyard manager, less moisture means more flavorful wine.

