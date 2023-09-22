Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Popeyes employee accused of shooting gun through drive-thru window after being fired

A former Popeyes employee has reportedly been arrested after shooting through the restaurant's...
A former Popeyes employee has reportedly been arrested after shooting through the restaurant's drive-thru window.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a former Popeyes employee is in custody after he fired a gun through the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

KVVU reports that Las Vegas police received multiple calls at about 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 for a shooting at a Popeyes restaurant on the west side of town.

Callers told police that an employee, later identified as David Bravo, had walked up to the drive-thru window and fired one shot into the restaurant.

A manager at the Popeyes location informed officers that she had just fired Bravo earlier that evening before he returned holding what appeared to be a silver handgun.

Bravo was reportedly upset regarding a scheduling change and got into an argument with another employee. He said that he was going to walk out if his shift was changed.

A manager advised Bravo that if he walked out, his employment would be terminated, police said.

Bravo eventually walked out and there was no further contact with him until the reported shooting.

According to an arrest report, Bravo took out a handgun from his waistband and began knocking on the drive-thru window with it. Employees moved away from the window at the sight of the gun and while they did so, he fired once into the window, shattering it.

Police said they recovered a 9mm cartridge and a bullet fragment from the scene. There was also a bullet hole in the wall that separated the employee work area from where the customers would stand to order their food.

Another employee told police that Bravo was a relatively new hire.

According to investigators, they were given surveillance video from the drive-thru area that showed Bravo approaching the window and firing his weapon.

On Sept. 9, police said they tracked down Bravo and took him into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

Bravo’s bail has been set at $25,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family of Dakota Humphries to remember him and honor him with a balloon release...
‘He was a beam of light:’ remembering Dakota Humphries
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Rain and wind for Saturday
Coastal low to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic this weekend
Scott Simandl sentenced to life plus 43 years.
Page County man sentenced to life plus 43 years for 2022 murder
September 1921
Family passes down story of 1921 Mint Spring tornado

Latest News

A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter.
‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students
Kaine has long advocated for Virginia's workers and job training programs, touring facilities...
Sen. Tim Kaine visits CabinetWorks, discusses JOBS Act
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia gathers strength off the mid-Atlantic coast, promising heavy rain and wind
Rain and wind for Saturday
Coastal low to bring impacts to Mid-Atlantic this weekend