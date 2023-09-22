Second half outburst leads to 4-0 win for JMU women’s soccer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Marshall 4-0 in its Sun Belt Conference home opener at Sentara Park Thursday night.

The Dukes shutout their opponent for a fourth consecutive outing, tying a program record.

JMU moves to 5-2-3 overall, including 2-0 in Sun Belt play.

Amanda Attanasi got the scoring started in the first half for JMU, making her first career penalty kick to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. JMU got three second half goals from London Lewis, an own goal, and Ariana Reyes.

The Dukes return to action Sunday night at Appalachian State.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.