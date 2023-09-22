Cream of the Crop
Second half outburst leads to 4-0 win for JMU women’s soccer

The James Madison women's soccer team defeats Marshall 4-0
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Marshall 4-0 in its Sun Belt Conference home opener at Sentara Park Thursday night.

The Dukes shutout their opponent for a fourth consecutive outing, tying a program record.

JMU moves to 5-2-3 overall, including 2-0 in Sun Belt play.

Amanda Attanasi got the scoring started in the first half for JMU, making her first career penalty kick to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead. JMU got three second half goals from London Lewis, an own goal, and Ariana Reyes.

The Dukes return to action Sunday night at Appalachian State.

