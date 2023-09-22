Cream of the Crop
Turner Ashby grad Hanifee makes Major League debut

Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A moment seven years in the making finally became reality for Turner Ashby High grad Brenan Hanifee as he made his Major League debut for the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch brought Hanifee on in relief in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics with the Tigers leading 7-0. He took the mound with his parents, girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s parents all in attendance, according to the Tigers television broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.

Hanifee started the bottom of the eighth inning getting Oakland catcher Shea Langeliers to flyout. Then Hanifee proceeded to strike out Seth Brown looking on a two-seam fastball. He’d also strike out the next batter, Ryan Noda, looking.

Hinch sent Hanifee out to pitch the bottom of the ninth also. However, the inning was a little more eventful for the Harrisonburg native.

Oakland’s Kevin Smith started the inning with a double. Following a groundout that advanced Smith to third, Hanifee threw a wild pitch to score Smith and plate Oakland’s first run.

After a Esteury Ruiz lineout, Zach Gelof singled and the next batter, Brent Rooker, hit a two-run home run.

In total, Hanifee pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out two batters. The Tigers defeated the Athletics 7-3.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 MLB Draft, Hanifee spent time with the Orioles’ Single-A and Double-A teams during his tenure.

In 2021, Hanifee missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers following the end of last season after electing free agency.

Detroit continues their series with Oakland this weekend.

