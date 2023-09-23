Armstrong, Narveson and penalties help N.C. State survive at Virginia, 24-21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong hit KC Concepcion with a pair of touchdown passes in his return to Scott Stadium and Brayden Narveson kicked a second-chance 33-yard field goal as time expired and North Carolina State beat Virginia 24-21.

Narveson’s first attempt from 48 yards was blocked by James Jackson, but he was called for a personal foul, moving the ball 15 yards closer. His second try was true.

The drive was necessary after freshman Anthony Colandrea led Virginia on an 11-play, 66-yard drive and hit Malik Washington from 3 yards out to make it 21-19.

The Cavaliers were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, and on their 2-point attempt from the 18, Colandrea hit Malachi Fields to tie it up.

