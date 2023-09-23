EndZone Recap: Week 5

Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater on the sidelines coaching against East Rockingham on...
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Area teams across The Valley began district play on Friday night. You can view highlights of the games featured on EndZone below.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Riverheads at Wilson Memorial

Staunton at Stuarts Draft

Madison County at Fort Defiance

East Rockingham at Harrisonburg

William Monroe at Spotswood

Mountain View at Page County

Rock Ridge at Luray

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Harrisonburg High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Page County

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Buffalo Gap

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Fort Defiance

