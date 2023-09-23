Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees Week 5

Cream of the Crop
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another week of high school football has come and gone, which means you get to vote for your favorite play from Week 5.

Spotswood TD Pass

Spotswood’s Elliot Brown takes the snap, rolls right, and fires a pass deep downfield into the hands of Matt Craig for a 35-yard touchdown.

Page County INT

Mountain View Quarterback ShreeJee Patel scrambles and launches a pass, but Page County’s Dawson Richards makes a one-handed interception.

Harrisonburg Catch

On a third and eleven, JJ Engle hits Deacon Smith downfield, and Smith makes a leaping catch before running it in for a touchdown.

