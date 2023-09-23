Workers go on strike outside Mopar warehouse in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A labor strike against the three largest vehicle manufacturers expanded today. 38 new strike locations were announced targeting Stellantis and General Motors.

One of the 38 locations was in Winchester.

One of the employees said while they found out about the strike at 10 a.m., they had been preparing for weeks for the possibility of one.

George Vazquez, President of Local 946 UAW Winchester, PDC, said they are on strike to seek economic justice. they are hoping to get back some of the concessions the U.A.W gave up during the 2008 recession when the auto industry was struggling.

Many believed those concessions would be temporary.

”Those concession that we gave up was only supposed to be temporary so now 17 years later we haven’t gotten none of our concession, so we are asking for it back,” said Vazquez.

The union is also asking for a 36% raise over four years and for a defined benefit pension for all U.A.W workers. The union also asking to get rid of the tiered wage system, according to Vazquez.

They also wish for a limit on the amount of time a worker can be considered temporary before they are hired full-time, said Vazquez.

Vazquez said they are happy to see the support they have been receiving. he added people have been driving by and honking their horns in support.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.