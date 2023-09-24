Cream of the Crop
James Madison holds off Utah State, begins season 4-0

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - The James Madison football team defeated Utah State 45-38 on Saturday night to improve to 4-0.

The win marks JMU’s third-consecutive road victory.

The Dukes jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead and led 38-14 at halftime. Utah State proceeded to go on a 24-0 run to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter.

JMU retook the lead for good when receiver Reggie Brown had a 74-yard catch and run touchdown.

Jordan McCloud was 23 of 34 passing for 364 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

JMU returns home Sept. 30 to host South Alabama.

