James Madison holds off Utah State, begins season 4-0

(WHSV) - The James Madison football team defeated Utah State 45-38 on Saturday night to improve to 4-0.

The win marks JMU’s third-consecutive road victory.

The Dukes jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead and led 38-14 at halftime. Utah State proceeded to go on a 24-0 run to tie the game at 38 in the fourth quarter.

JMU retook the lead for good when receiver Reggie Brown had a 74-yard catch and run touchdown.

Jordan McCloud was 23 of 34 passing for 364 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

JMU returns home Sept. 30 to host South Alabama.

