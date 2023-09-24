Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School

Breaking and entering near high school
Breaking and entering near high school
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a breaking and entering Sunday near Eastern Montgomery High School.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect fled, resulting in a chase.

Deputies say the suspect then produced a handgun and took his own life. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater on the sidelines coaching against East Rockingham on...
EndZone Recap: Week 5

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited showers to start the week
Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools
ROTC members feel that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
49 Vietnam War veterans get a recreated homecoming
Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple...
Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk tackles food insecurity
The financial resources come from these events to offer education about options to take at no...
Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center reflects Walk of Life fundraiser's inpact