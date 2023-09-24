Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Pedestrian killed in Franklin County crash; Virginia State Police investigating

(MGN Online)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on Route 890, half a mile south of Route 717, when the car struck a person walking southbound in the roadway

The pedestrian was later identified as William Evan Gavin, 25, of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Police say Gavin died at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and there are no pending charges, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater on the sidelines coaching against East Rockingham on...
EndZone Recap: Week 5

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week