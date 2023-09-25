49 Vietnam War veterans get a recreated homecoming of pure gratitude

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honor Flight of Top Virginia gave Vietnam War veterans in the Shenandoah Valley the homecoming they deserved.

Participants viewed the memorial walls in Washington, D.C. for the wars they served in, joined by guides from the organization. The homecoming consisted of an escort into the Rockingham County Fairgrounds followed by a Mission BBQ dinner with desserts from Daughters of the Revolution’s Massanotten Chapter, and music by the Just Jazzin’ Band.

Retired Sergeant Gary Allman embraced the kindness he received this weekend. The veteran said he saw a major difference in reception, compared to his homecoming flight from the Vietnam War which he remembers vividly.

“Protesters, they weren’t too welcome like everybody was today. They called us killers and they tried to spit on us and they threw bricks and rocks at us,” Allman said.

Members of the James Madison University ROTC came to show their support. Many of them feel that coming to the event further influenced their military decisions.

“I’m in the army I’m actually enlisted and in RoTC so I definitely want to serve duty. I’m trying to go to dental school, so I serve active duty as a dentist,” Cadet Lynnea Gedney said

Cheers were expressed to everybody including one of the few military veterans from World War II. The trip was meaningful to all who were there.

“I saw it before, but this time was different with a lot of people there than I know, but this sort of a tearjerker,” Allman said.

No matter what the connection is, people still feel it’s important to thank veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“I definitely think that we should think anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country and I respect that,” Cadet Gedney said.

Allman served in the 4th Infantry Division for two years in the Vietnam War. He extended service so he could get out early but has the spirit to serve today.

“I feel like sometimes I need to go back now you know that’s just my feelings because there’s things going on I really don’t approve of,” Allman said.

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter expressed that these veterans’ proper and joyous homecoming is 50 years overdue. The signs and embraces of pure love were cherished from beginning to end.

