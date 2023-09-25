Cream of the Crop
American Red Cross pushes for blood donations during shortage

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Red Cross is currently in need of 12,500 pints after multiple donation appointment cancellations in August, while still dealing with a national shortage of blood.

According to American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Kristopher Dumschat, recent inclement weather brought even more stress on the system as it is already serving a limited supply.

“Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with many blood cancellations across the Southeast,” Dumschat said.

Team members said that the need is urgent in the case of an emergency.

“Individuals that are in a traumatic event they need sometimes need multiple blood transfusions so we wanna make sure that our shelves are stocked with these blood supplies so that we can get them directly into the hospitals in the doctors’ hands so they can use them to save lives,” Dumschat said.

Dumschat mentioned how the Red Cross is seeking diverse donations to heal specific conditions.

“We are definitely working to encourage individuals that are African-American to donate blood as well because there are blood transfusions that are needed for sickle cell disease to treat that,” Dumschat said.

You can donate at an American Red Cross location near you. Available appointments are open through the rest of the year.

