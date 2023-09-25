Augusta County sees 15 solar projects in five years

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Augusta County’s Community Development department has seen 15 solar projects since 2018, with 18 more on the way.

Solar panel projects have become a hot topic in the county. Small scale projects and large scale projects have seen backlash from the community.

Doug Wolfe, director of Community Development for Augusta County, said people’s main concerns often associate with their own property.

“Concerns we hear from residents are viewshed, potential impact to property values and consumption of prime farmland for solar generation,” Wolfe said.

In 2018, Augusta County did not have specific ordinances for solar farm projects. The county also had to implement changes to their comprehensive plan because of the unknowns and uncertainties of solar farm projects.

“When we first started to receive applications, we did not have a solar ordinance,” Wolfe said. “We passed a solar ordinance in June of 2021 and we added some policies to our comprehensive plan to describe how the county wanted to address solar.”

Wolfe said out of the 15 projects they have received applications for, only five have been approved for construction. After the approval, it takes around two years for developers to receive their special-use permit and start the construction project.

“For each project that is submitted to the county, we evaluate each project on it’s merits, on it’s location and its adherence to the policies of the comprehensive plan and solar ordinance,” Wolfe said.

At public hearing meetings, people in the county often share their grievances of land misuse where the solar projects are expected to take place. Community members would rather see items like productive agriculture and animal grazing in the open fields being used. Wolfe said developers have offered solutions to keep agriculture in the mix of these projects.

“Thus far for the projects that have been submitted to Augusta County, they are almost entirely on land that is already cleared,” Wolfe said. “It can be used for production agriculture, grazing. several of the developers have proposed sheep grazing with their solar generation facilities.”

When the Augusta County comprehensive plan gets updated and rewritten, solar panels will have a more defined role in community development over the next 20 years.

These guidelines are only applicable to small and large scale solar farms. Solar panels installed on homes or farms that serve auxiliary power purposes do not have to go through the same application process as developers need to.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.