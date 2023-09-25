Clouds, limited showers to start the week

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start and pleasant with temperatures into the 60s. Patchy fog before 8-9am. Keeping more clouds than sun for the day and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, some sprinkles late. Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers through the evening with limited coverage, mostly to the south and west. Not widespread. Temperatures into the 60s. Isolated showers or sprinkles overnight, coverage will be limited. Pleasantly cool overnight with lows into the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and cloudy. Remaining overcast for the day as lingering moisture will allow for some off and on sprinkles throughout the day. Cooler in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Staying cool for the evening with temperatures into the 50s and still cloudy. Staying cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and mostly cloudy. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s and staying mainly cloudy. A mild and comfortable evening with temperatures remaining into the 60s to start. Mostly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: A comfortable and cool start with temperatures rising through the 50s and more clouds than sun. Mostly cloudy for the day and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s. Nice night for Friday night football. Partly cloudy overnight lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy with more sunshine. Mild with afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A nice ending to September. Overnight lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the low 70s. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 60s. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

