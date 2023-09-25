Cream of the Crop
Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial among golf teams punching tickets to state tournament

Fort Defiance's Rigdon Wright scans the Par 3, 3rd hole at Heritage Oaks Golf Course during the...
Fort Defiance's Rigdon Wright scans the Par 3, 3rd hole at Heritage Oaks Golf Course during the Region 2B Championship on Sept. 25, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Fort Defiance golf team won the Region 2B Championship while Wilson Memorial finished runner-up in the Region 3C Championship to punch tickets to the state tournament.

Fort Defiance was led by Rigdon Wright who shot a 9-over, 81 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Chase Snyder shot a 3-over 75 to lead Wilson Memorial at Lake Monticello Golf Course.

Individuals advancing to the state tournament include Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher and Central’s Brady Barr.

Region 3C Team Results (Par 72)

  • *Western Albemarle (294)
  • *Wilson Memorial (334)
  • Liberty Christian (341)
  • Fluvanna County (347)
  • Rustburg (352)

*Advances to state tournament

Region 3C Individual Results (Par 72)

  • *Jack Baugher (Spotswood)
  • *Camden Clem (East Rockingham)

*Advances to state tournament

Region 2B Team Results (Par 72)

  • *Fort Defiance (348)
  • *Madison County (350)
  • Mountain View (351)
  • Riverheads (352)
  • Clarke County (353)
  • Luray (378)

*Advances to state tournament

Region 2B Individual Results (Par 72)

  • *Tinleigh Rusher (Strasburg), 81
  • *Brady Barr (Central), 81
  • Ella Mochoruk (Strasburg), 99
  • Nathan Eye (Central), 87
  • Haydon Parkulo (Stuarts Draft), 98
  • Luke Williams (Central), 88

*Advances to state tournament

The Class 3 State Championship will take place Oct. 9 at Williamsburg National.

The Class 2 State Championship will take place at Great Oaks Country Club on Oct. 10.

