Fulks Run Elementary School opens community bike path

FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - In October 2022, a few third-grade students at Fulks Run Elementary School set their minds to building a bike path on their campus, and just under a year later, their dream became a reality.

“We were talking about what we wanted to do for the school to change it and I said I wanted to build a bike trail William said yeah we should,” Fulks Run student Evan Crawford said.

Crawford’s idea started during a lesson in Anita Ritchie’s class on civics and making a difference in your community. He and other students collaborated on the idea of a community bike path for students and community members to have a safe space to walk or ride their bikes.

“It’s just been such an incredible process to watch the kids take this idea work so hard through so many steps through the petition, fundraising, getting quotes, and then to watch them at the ribbon cutting and to see their faces was an incredible sense of pride,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie’s class raised over $7,500 for the trail through school events and community donations. After gathering both financial and moral support, the bike path opened just behind the school’s playground in mid-September, and the students said they have been enjoying it.

“I like how you go down the hill and you really go down really fast,” Eston Ritchie said.

“There’s a wipeout and it’s nice having it here after we’ve been working for a long time,” William Barb said.

Ritchie said it’s something the whole community can now come out and enjoy.

“I heard families talking about how they were very excited they would be able to come after school hours and bring their kids over and have a safe place to ride their bike,” Ritchie said.

The class would like to add some benches along the trail but overall Ritchie said throughout this process she has seen real-life lessons learned over the course of the project.

“If they do have an idea they can do something about it. They can make a difference and not only for them but for future groups that are coming through we can share the story of the bike trail and say this is what this group did you guys can do things like this as well,” Ritchie said.

A fun fact about the fundraising for the project, a student, one student, Annalee Sims, and her grandmother made and sold nearly $1,500 worth of chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs to help make the trail a reality.

