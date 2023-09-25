Fundraising tour coming to New Market Battlefield in October

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Historians will host a fundraiser tour of the New Market Battlefield on October 1 to support Wreaths Across America. Sarah Kay Bierle and Jon Tracey are the historians leading the tours, and will share stories from the battle that was fought on May 15, 1864.

The Virginia Museum of the Civil War said the event will take place on Sunday, October 1 from 2-4 p.m., and the tour will cover around 1.5 miles.

Bierle and Tracey say they have a goal of fundraising $3,000 through the battlefield walk and virtual program to assist Wreaths Across America in placing more wreaths at Winchester National Cemetery, according to the Museum. They both work in the history field and hold volunteer positions as editors and board members at Emerging Civil War, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that hosts a public history-oriented platform for sharing original articles related to the American Civil War and connecting with a supportive group of up-and-coming researchers and historians.

Tickets are required for the fundraiser tour and are $25 per person and can be purchased at https://emergingcivilwar.com/ecw_event/2023-wreaths/.

A virtual-only history fundraiser program is also offered for those unable to attend the battlefield tour in-person. For a $17 donation, virtual donors will receive a link on Saturday, October 7 to a recorded history program and discussion of some of Bierle and Tracey’s new research about the Battle of New Market and Winchester National Cemetery. Tickets for the virtual program may be also be acquired at: https://emergingcivilwar.com/ecw_event/2023-wreaths/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.