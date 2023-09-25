Guidelines for keeping kids home sick

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Fall weather mixed with kids going to back to school, it is not uncommon for kids to go home from school sick, according to Carol Cash, Community Health Service Coordinator with Augusta County Public Schools.

She said the nursing staff is tracking student attendance regularly and keeps track of students getting sick.

They have specific guidelines to follow when they send kids home, following protocols sent to them by the Health Department and CDC. If they school notices an increase in absences they work with the Health Department, according to Cash.

She says if students have a fever they need to stay home from school.

”It is important to follow our protocol that being fever free with medication because we want to keep our kids and staff safe while they are at school and that is the best way to prevent the spread of infection,” said Cash.

If a child is experiencing vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea the need to go 24 hours since their most recent episode to be able to go back to school, according to Cash.

”Colds and things like that are self limiting so if they can participate at school we want them here and we just manage symptoms,” said Cash.

She said there are guidelines online that parents can look at to determine if they should keep their child home from school, there are also things listed that can help prevent kids from getting sick.

“Our school staff is here to keep our staff and our kids healthy and safe while they are at school and we are very proactive in trying to prevent the spread of infection,” said Cash.

