Harrisonburg hoping to restart ‘Safe Routes to School’ program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works is hoping to restart the ‘Safe Routes to School’ program with new funding.

Previously, a part-time coordinator worked with schools and Sentara to get more children to walk and bike to school and establish new infrastructure like sidewalks to make it possible.

“The funding changed in 2022, just the grant that was applied for and Sentara was no longer eligible to apply and so now Public Works is working with all the same stakeholders as before to apply for the new grant and we are now eligible for a full-time coordinator,” Jakob lumFelde, transportation planner said.

On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council will consider approving a VDOT grant for a full-time position to continue the program.

”We’re really looking to support the students and the families who are already biking and encourage more to bike and walk to schools and make sure there are safe ways that students can walk or bike to school and when they’re at school they can learn how to bike and learn how to walk safely,” lumFelde said.

lumFelde said if the city council approves the grant they are hopeful the Safe Routes to School program would be up and running by the start of next school year.

