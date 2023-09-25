Honor Flight thanks 49 war veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honor Flight of Top Virginia thanked 49 veterans who fought in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The organization treated the veterans to a day trip to Washington D.C. on Saturday, where participants viewed the memorial walls for the wars they served in. After landing, they were welcomed back with a celebratory dinner.

Retired Sergeant Gary Allman embraced the kindness he received this weekend; the veteran couldn’t help but draw comparisons to his homecoming flight from the Vietnam War, which he remembers vividly.

“Protesters, they weren’t too welcome like everybody was today. They called us killers and they tried to spit on us and they threw bricks and rocks at us,” Allman said.

Members of the James Madison University ROTC came to show their support. Many of them feel that coming to the event further motivated their decisions to join the military.

“I’m in the army I’m actually enlisted and in RoTC so I definitely want to serve duty,” Cadet Lynnea Gedney said “I’m trying to go to dental school, so I serve active duty as a dentist.”

The trip was meaningful to all who were there.

“I saw it before, but this time was different with a lot of people there that I know,” said Allman, “But this sort of a tearjerker.”

No matter what the connection is, people still feel it’s important to thank veterans for the sacrifices they made.

“I definitely think that we should think anyone who served in the military because they dedicated their time and their life to our country and I respect that,” said Cadet Gedney

Allman served in the 4th Infantry Division for two years in the Vietnam War.

“I feel like sometimes I need to go back now., you know,” said Allman, “That’s just my feelings, because there’s things going on I really don’t approve of.”

Honor Flight’s Top of Virginia chapter said these veterans’ proper and joyous homecoming is 50 years overdue.

