Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

How the potential Government Shutdown could affect the Shenandoah National Park

A drome shot of the The Shenandoah National Park shot in the air.
A drome shot of the The Shenandoah National Park shot in the air.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Time is winding down, and Congress still hasn’t decided on a government funding plan. With just days left, if Congressional Leaders can’t agree on a proposal, the government will shut down.

A shutdown would halt government operations if not deemed “essential.”

This means one of the most popular tourist attraction in the Valley, the Shenandoah National Park, would close.

Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg Tourist Manager, says the tourists coming for the park-- play a big role in the success of the surrounding area.

“Last year they had 1.4 million visitors and they attribute their visitors, just to the national park as bringing a 100-million dollars to the local economy,” Bell said.

Bell says even the threat of a government shutdown affects the park.

She said it could prompt potential visitors to cancel their trips, just ahead of their busiest month.

“We typically might see 28-thousand cars going in the Swift Run Gap entrance, and of course if you multiply that by maybe two or two and a half people in a car. It could easily be over 60-thousand visitors just in October.” Bell said.

Congress has until October 1 to decide on a plan.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater on the sidelines coaching against East Rockingham on...
EndZone Recap: Week 5
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited showers to start the week
Air3 swims through Fishersville
Air3 swims through Fishersville
A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend
Emerging Civil War Hosts Battlefield Tour Fundraiser To Benefit Wreaths Across America.
Fundraising tour coming to New Market Battlefield in October