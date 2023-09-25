Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in more than three years, student loan payments are due in October.

However, for the next 12 months, borrowers will be able to skip payments without facing the harsh financial consequences of defaulting on their loans.

The Biden administration is providing what it has called an “on-ramp period” until Sept. 30, 2024.

During that time, a borrower won’t be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies, which can damage a person’s credit score.

However, borrowers are not off the hook entirely. Interest will still accrue.

For more information, check out the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater on the sidelines coaching against East Rockingham on...
EndZone Recap: Week 5

Latest News

Emerging Civil War Hosts Battlefield Tour Fundraiser To Benefit Wreaths Across America.
Fundraising tour coming to New Market Battlefield in October
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Writers’ union reaches tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited showers to start the week
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City