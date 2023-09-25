Cream of the Crop
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools

Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, there will be an increase in police presence after an online threat was made against two Petersburg Schools.

Police say the threats of violence were posted on social media and were made against Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School.

Police would not go into detail about what the post said.

Petersburg Schools said there will be an increase in police presence and security measures in place to ensure safety.

