Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival resumes amidst tropical storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Harry Potter-inspired festival continued for its eighth year.

The Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival is a two-day event that fans of the series come from across the valley to experience. Many view the festival as an opportunity to showcase their creativity.

“It’s very expressive; you can basically be whoever you want, whatever you want, whenever you want,” said award-winning seamstress Kyleen Brown. “My apron — I made it specifically from scratch. I got a pattern from her clothing store and I just went to town.”

Different organizations from around the community came to show their support.

“To me, it means seeing the magic of everything out here; and everyone just being so amazing and integrating themselves into the fun of the day,” said Elizabeth Copp, community engagement manager of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council.

People were determined to attend the event, even as Tropical Storm Ophelia hit Virginia. The Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival has become a beloved tradition for both children and adults

“The magic is all about the imagination for the kids,” said event entertainer Michael Shwedick, “Especially seeing other kids that have read the same books that have the same wonderment about it all.”

Entrance to the festival is free, and no tickets are needed to attend.

“Kids can come and play and just have fun with the family and other people who are dressed in costumes ,” said guest Tracey Bowles while sporting a Dobby the House-Elf costume, “They can meet new friends and just have fun.”

As long as the support continues, the Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival will be here year after year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.