Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival stays enchanted in tropical storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Harry Potter-inspired festival continued strongly for its eighth year.

The Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival is a two-day event that fans of the series come from near and far to experience. Many view the festival as a chance to showcase their creativity and wear costumes with confidence.

“It’s very expressive; you can basically be whoever you want, whatever you want, whenever you want,” said award-winning seamstress Kyleen Brown. “My apron — I made it specifically from scratch. I got a pattern from her clothing store and I just went to town.”

Different organizations from around the community are enthusiastic about being on Do Good Alley as an opportunity to show what impact they make.

“To me, it means seeing the magic of everything out here and everyone just being so amazing and integrating themselves into the fun of the day,” Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Community Engagement Manager Elizabeth Copp said.

People were determined to attend the event, even as Tropical Storm Ophelia hit Virginia.

The Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival has become a beloved tradition for the City of Staunton. People were not going to let a little rain wash away the fun, adventures, and memories they wanted to have.

“The magic is all about the imagination for the kids, especially seeing other kids that have read the same books that have the same wonderment about it all.” QCMM Entertainer Michael Shwedick said.

QCMM has been a free festival since the beginning, and no tickets are needed to attend.

“Kids can come and play and just have fun with the family and other people who are also dressed up in costumes and they can meet new friends and just have fun, " Dobby Enthusiast Tracy Bowles said.

As long as the support continues, the Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival will be here year after year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.