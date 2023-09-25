Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center holds ‘Walk for Life’

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center held a Walk for Life at Mountain View High School on September 23rd.

The walk helped raise funds to keep the center’s services free. The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center offers educational resources for parents experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

The nonprofit’s leader says these services are transformational.

“So it takes a woman or a couple from being scared and uncertain to: ‘I can do this,’” says Lisa Schroeder, executive producer of the Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center, “We empower them with good information, but it’s also that one-on-one support that we offer.”

The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center has been around for almost 30 years. The organization’s ultimate goal is to empower parents to make informed decisions; it offers educational resources on parenting, assistance in creating adoption plans, and information on medically safe abortion procedures.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

The organization treated the veterans to a day trip to Washington D.C. on Saturday, where...
Honor Flight thanks 49 war veterans
Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple...
Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk raises money for food insecurity
“We did something pretty incredible the last three weeks.” JMU stays unbeaten after three-game...
“We did something pretty incredible the last three weeks.” JMU stays unbeaten after three-game strea
The Queen City, Mischief & Magic Festival has become a beloved tradition for the City Of...
Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival resumes amidst tropical storm