Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center holds ‘Walk for Life’

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center held a Walk for Life at Mountain View High School on September 23rd.

The walk helped raise funds to keep the center’s services free. The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center offers educational resources for parents experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

The nonprofit’s leader says these services are transformational.

“So it takes a woman or a couple from being scared and uncertain to: ‘I can do this,’” says Lisa Schroeder, executive producer of the Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center, “We empower them with good information, but it’s also that one-on-one support that we offer.”

The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center has been around for almost 30 years. The organization’s ultimate goal is to empower parents to make informed decisions; it offers educational resources on parenting, assistance in creating adoption plans, and information on medically safe abortion procedures.

