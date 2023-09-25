Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center reflects Walk of Life fundraiser's inpact

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A walk of life stepped forward at Mountain View High School. The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center held one of its major fundraisers that gets supporters together in a celebratory fashion.

The nonprofit’s leadership found the Walk of Life fundraiser to be an example of the larger community support they have. The financial resources come from these events to offer education about options to take at no charge to every woman, parent, and family seeking help.

The center is meant to be a resource for parenting and pregnancies. The nonprofit’s leader finds the services they offer to be transformational, showing that support makes all the difference in decisions.

“So it takes a woman or a couple from being scared and uncertain to. I can do this because we empower them with good information but it’s also that one-on-one support that we offer,” Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center Executive Producer Lisa Schroeder said.

The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center has been around for almost 30 years, being there for different walks of life. Its commitment is strictly focused on kindness, compassion, honesty, confidentiality, and free services.

The nonprofit’s team wants to support women men, children, and families and help women, men, and all families thrive and just be the very best parents they can.

As a pregnancy and parenting resource center, Schroeder clarified that the services only provide education and compassionate care regarding abortion, but do not provide the option or references to it.

