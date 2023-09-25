Cream of the Crop
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend

Some areas saw a few inches of rain
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Saturday, September 23rd. From there, the storm pushed north bringing bands of rain and gusty winds.

A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.(WHSV)

TOTAL RAINFALL

Over the weekend, Tropical Storm Ophelia brought periods of rain to our viewing area. Rainfall varied from place to place, and the highest rainfall accumulation was along the Blue Ridge but the rain bands did extend further west as well. Locations west of I-81, including our West Virginia locations, were able to pick up on a good amount of rain.

Rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Ophelia(WHSV)

While there is still more work to be done to completely replenish the drought across our area, this was a great start!

The next drought monitor will be released Thursday morning and we’ll be able to get a better idea of this rain’s impact, but this was a very beneficial rain.

Local Drought

PEAK WIND GUSTS

Along with the rain was the wind. Clouds, showers, and gusty winds all lead to a cool day Saturday- which was also the official start to Fall. Several areas saw peak wind gusts above 30mph.

Peak wind gusts on September 23rd with Tropical Storm Ophelia(WHSV)

