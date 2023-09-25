Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk raises money for food insecurity

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On September 24th, Church World services partnered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to hold the 49th annual Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk, raising money for those experiencing food insecurity.

Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple countries, while Blue Ridge Area Food Bank directs the remaining 25 percent of funds to local efforts.

Event chairman Martin Siebken emphasizes the walk’s importance within the community.

“They need the helping hand,” said Siebken, “This walk helps provide that for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program, homeless people with Disciples Kitchen in Waynesboro, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and their organizations that they support.”

This year’s walk raised over $4,000.

