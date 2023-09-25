Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk tackles food insecurity on global scale

Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple...
Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple countries, while Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collects the remaining 25 percent of funds to help those in the direct community.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro-Augusta County’s CROP Walk strolled on for its 49th year. Money raised to alleviate the big picture of food insecurity,

Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple countries, while Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collects the remaining 25 percent of funds to help those in the direct community.

The motive to step forward is to help those who do not have enough to eat. Organizers said this issue hits close to home, knowing neighbors face this issue.

“They need the helping hand, and this walk helps provide that for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program, homeless people with Disciples Kitchen in Waynesboro, and the Blue Ridge Area FoodBank, and their organizations that they support,” CROP Walk Steering Committee Chairman Martin Siebken said.

Organizers expressed that the partnering agencies and supporters are the hands and feet of why they exist.

$500 was donated to the cause in support of 94-year-old Cecil Boggs, who has participated in the CROP Walk for 29 years, contributing as many steps as he could with three generations of his descendants by his side.

More than four thousand dollars has been raised at this year’s crop walk through the committed efforts.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 5
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited showers to start the week
ROTC members feel that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
49 Vietnam War veterans get recreated homecoming of pure gratitude
The Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center held a Walk for Life at Mountain View High School on...
Shenandoah County Pregnancy Center reflects on impact in Walk for Life fundraiser
“We did something pretty incredible the last three weeks.” JMU stays unbeaten after three-game...
“We did something pretty incredible the last three weeks.” JMU stays unbeaten after three-game strea