Waynesboro-East Augusta CROP Walk tackles food insecurity on global scale

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro-Augusta County’s CROP Walk strolled on for its 49th year. Money raised to alleviate the big picture of food insecurity,

Church World Service takes 75 percent of proceeds raised to help feed people in multiple countries, while Blue Ridge Area Food Bank collects the remaining 25 percent of funds to help those in the direct community.

The motive to step forward is to help those who do not have enough to eat. Organizers said this issue hits close to home, knowing neighbors face this issue.

“They need the helping hand, and this walk helps provide that for senior citizens with the Meals on Wheels program, homeless people with Disciples Kitchen in Waynesboro, and the Blue Ridge Area FoodBank, and their organizations that they support,” CROP Walk Steering Committee Chairman Martin Siebken said.

Organizers expressed that the partnering agencies and supporters are the hands and feet of why they exist.

$500 was donated to the cause in support of 94-year-old Cecil Boggs, who has participated in the CROP Walk for 29 years, contributing as many steps as he could with three generations of his descendants by his side.

More than four thousand dollars has been raised at this year’s crop walk through the committed efforts.

