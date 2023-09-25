Cream of the Crop
What is the importance of early voting?

Virginia State Capitol
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting began on September 22 and people will be able to vote before election day up until November 4.

David McQuilkin, retired History and Political Science Professor from Bridgewater College, said he believes a topic that will play a role in the state elections will be education.

He added while the Democrats have control of the State Senate and the Republicans have control over the House of Delegates, the margin is slim.

“The margins in each of the houses by each of the parties is so very narrow, that is does not take much for it to change. The Democrats want to flip the House and the Republicans want to flip the Senate,” said McQuilkin.

McQuilkin said early voting can be beneficial for individuals who can’t get out to vote on election day. He added that early voting has helped increase voter participation because of the flexibility it offers people, and said voting is how the general public can speak its mind and make its voice heard.

“If we are going to be democracy it is critical for those in this democracy express their vote and express their opinions through that vote,” said McQuilkin.

WHSV Weather