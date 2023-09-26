Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorney generals filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, alleging the e-commerce behemoth uses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on other platforms, overcharge sellers and stifle competition.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, is the result of a years-long investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history.

According to a news release sent by the agency, the FTC and states that joined the lawsuit are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction court that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its “monopolistic control to restore competition.”

“The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them,” FTC chairman Lina Khan said in a statement.

Many had wondered whether the agency would seek to a forced break-up of the retail giant, which is also dominant in cloud computing and has a growing presence in other sectors like groceries and health care. In a briefing with reporters, Khan dodged questions of whether that will happen.

“At this stage, the focus is more on liability,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend
Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop