Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location

(Buc-ee's)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buc-ee’s has reportedly bought over 21 acres near Mount Crawford for their future location just off Interstate 81.

According to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty, Buc-ee’s Mt. Crawford, LLC has purchased 21.30 acres on Friedens Church Road in Rockingham County from Lispen LLC for just over 6.5 million dollars.

The future Buc-ee’s Super Center will reportedly be around 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling stations, multiple EV charging stations, and parking for over 650 cars, including bus and RV parking, according to the press release.

The future location will be off exit 240 on Interstate 81, and will be the second Virginia location, but the company says they plan on opening a total of four locations n the state over the next few years.

Rockingham County says the travel center is scheduled to open in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County

Most Read

With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Keegan Pruente, left, works with Laura Kilpatrick, right, during Keegan's piano lessons on...
More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, limited showers this week
Cars driving on Interstate 81
VDOT to seek input on noise abatement amid I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg
Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools
Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault