Clouds, limited showers this week

TUESDAY: Fog along the mountains with the low clouds. Patchy drizzle, some sprinkles and a few isolated showers. Any rain would be extremely light and not widespread. Remaining overcast for the day as lingering moisture will allow for some off and on sprinkles throughout the day. Cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Staying cool for the evening with temperatures into the 50s and still cloudy, some lingering sprinkles and drizzle. Low clouds means fog for the mountains. Staying cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Areas of fog for the mountains and patchy drizzle. An isolated shower. Staying cloudy and cool again for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Some partial clearing very late day possible but generally cloudy. A cool but comfortable evening with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the low 50s. Fog across the mountains.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising through the 50s and cloudy again. Staying cloudy and cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A crisp and cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy. We should start to see some more sunshine at times through the day. Mainly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 60s. Pleasant and comfortable.

A refreshing and cool evening with temperatures into the 60s. A nice night for Friday night football. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight lows into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy with more sunshine. Mild with afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. A nice ending to September. Overnight lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Mainly sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the low 70s. A pleasant and mild evening with temperatures into the 60s. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 50s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A comfortable evening with temperatures into the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

