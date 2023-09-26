Cream of the Crop
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to public safety
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A man is on the run after a pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police says troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver BMV SUV driving on I-64 near mile marker 220 in New Kent for having an expired registration and impeding the flow of traffic.

“The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded the trooper’s activated lights and sirens, and a pursuit was initiated. Eventually, the SUV crashed on the eastbound Interstate 64 Exit 205 ramp at New Kent Highway, where the subject took off on foot,” Virginia State Police said.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Police have suspended the search in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Troopers say the driver may be shirtless and not wearing shoes.

Quiton Elementary School and surround child care facilities were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“At this time we do not believe there is a threat to public safety and the suspect has left the area,” the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

