Eagles gear up to open ODAC play against rival Hampden-Sydney

The Bridgewater Eagles will open ODAC play against rival Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.
The Bridgewater Eagles will open ODAC play against rival Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping its season opener, Bridgewater football went on a tear, scoring 76 total points over the following two games.

The Eagles are 2-1 overall and will open ODAC play this weekend when they face conference rival Hampden-Sydney. The Eagles took a 27-17 win over the Tigers last season but trail the all-time series 4-10.

“They’re one that we’ve had some heartbreaking losses to and some fun wins against,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn.

According to Lemn, the Eagles are preparing for powerful offense on the ground this weekend.

“They have a really dynamic receiver. They run the ball well and are doing some new run schemes,” added Lemn. “Even though we have a long history against them these run schemes have been new to see.”

Bridgewater faces Hampden-Sydney on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Farmville. The game broadcast will be available here.

