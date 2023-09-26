Fall foliage challenging this year with ongoing drought

(WHSV) - Fall is a beautiful time of year across our area. Fall foliage changes more so because of the longer night but other factors play a big part. The weather, how much moisture or lack of moisture. The sunny days and cool crisp nights really help with the color change. However the ongoing severe drought across the area is not only leading to early color change but it’s adding stress on the trees. This can lead to dull color, early change but also dry leaves that will drop possibly before changing.

This year will post a big challenge in our area for forecasting fall foliage because of the ongoing drought but the rain from September 23rd was a big help, especially for the Blue Ridge and Skyline Drive. The foliage report for 2023 will air every Thursday during the news at 5 and will be available online.

We’re also teaming up with a new website, Explorefall.com

This website was put together by East Coast Storm chasers, photographers and Meteorologists who love fall. Their foliage forecast is based off of weather, and not just elevation. This makes it extremely unique. So when you see some great fall color, you can send in your photos here: We want to see views or pockets or color, not just a single tree. One tree doesn’t tell the story of how the color change is coming along in an area.

Fall colors are starting to show in @ShenandoahNPS. I photographed Skyline Drive during the rain last evening.



Brown is widespread - stress color. Some small maples, elms, and poplars are showing yellows/reds. 🍁🍂 pic.twitter.com/IIbTK9h0b3 — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) September 14, 2023

Take a look at average peak foliage dates (this will be slightly different year to year and varies based on weather), fall wildfire season and daylight loss. There’s a lot to do in our area for fall, check out one of the local scenic chair lifts, links below at the bottom.

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- WEST VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

AVERAGE PEAK FOLIAGE- VIRGINIA

Estimated Peak Dates (WHSV)

FALL WILDFIRE SEASON

Fall fire season for Virginia and West Virginia (WHSV)

RESPECTING NATURE WHEN YOU’RE OUT LEAF PEEPING OR HIKING

SCENIC CHAIRLIFT

What better way to see the beautiful fall colors than a scenic chairlift. Check out the links below for price and days available.

