Grant County EMS set to undergo big changes

PETERSBURG, Wv. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, Grant County is restructuring some of its emergency services. The County Commission voted on Tuesday afternoon to adopt a new EMS plan to split duties between two teams that allows all EMS staff to keep their jobs. It’s all related to the changes at Grant Memorial Hospital.

“We’re going strictly back to 911 service for the County and also we’ll do some scheduled transports. We’re getting out of the doing transports for Grant Memorial Hospital since WVU is taking over the hospital they have a team coming in that’s kind of connected with them,” said Grant County EMS Director Bobby Funk.

Starting on October 1 transports from Grant Memorial will no longer be handled by Grant County Ambulance, but will instead be handled by a Healthnet Aeromedical Service team from West Virginia University. It’s something that Funk thinks will be a good thing in the long run.

“It works better because if one company does it all you kind of cheat each side. So like if you’re gonna run a bunch of 911 calls and the hospital has a transport to go out then you’re kind of delaying that transport,” said Funk.

The financial side of EMS is also a big factor in the coming changes. Grant County hopes to reduce expenditures with a new EMS plan. County Commissioner Kevin Hagerty told WHSV in an email that the county has lost $4.45 million on EMS since 2016.

“We take in more 911 money than we do transport money. That being said also there’s a lot of overhead when it comes to the transport side, you have ambulance wear and tear, you have extra overtime, fuel bills, maintenance bills,” said Funk.

There were initially some concerns by EMS staff over the restructuring as the County Commission had at one point considered having all full-time staff reapply for their current positions, but that is no longer the plan. The County Commission approved the plan created by Funk and Assistant EMS Director Jeremy Hottinger that splits the 911 and transport duties between the two crews and allows all EMS staff to keep their jobs.

“We’re going to do that for a year and try to gauge how the revenue is coming in because you’re losing a lot of money when you lose the transport side. That’s why we had to downsize and I understand that,” said Funk.

Funk said that Grant County Ambulance will cut two budgeted staff positions but it is understaffed with not all of its full-time budgeted positions filled so no one is losing their job.

“We’re going to have two crews in the county plus Jeremy and myself so that should be adequate enough to cover the county 911. Any scheduled things that come into transport we can probably pull in some part-time people to do them or Jeremy and myself will do them,” he said.

Funk and Hottinger both believe that Grant County Ambulance and the Healthnet team from WVU will be able to help one another in the event that either get overwhelmed with either 911 calls or hospital transports.

“We’re not going to let patients lay up there at the hospital. If the health team is too busy or they’re out on a transport or something, if that patient needs to go out if it’s serious we’ll go up there and take them. We’re not going to leave anybody sitting up there that needs to get out,” said Hottinger.

The hope is that the new EMS plan will benefit everyone involved.

“I want to provide the best 911 service we can for the citizens of Grant County. I’ve done this for over 25 years, I take a lot of pride in taking care of the people of Grant County. I want everything to go good and I want to continue to get better and better,” said Funk.

Another hope for the future is that Grant County EMS will be able to add a second station to better cover all of Grant County but that depends on if it can secure grant funding.

“Eventually we’re working toward a 24-hour station to be built somewhere up around Mt. Storm and that will make it better then we’ll have a 24 hour crew here (In Petersburg) and a 24 hour crew up there. So that way it’d be staged about right and positioned right to where we can cover the whole county,” said Funk.

