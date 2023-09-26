Live fire exercise at SHD helps staff prepare for potential disasters

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) -The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is working to stay certified with the Federal Aviation Association by having fire exercises.

The training has to happen at least once a year in order for SHD to maintain its status as a commercial airport. Leadership says it’s good to keep the skills sharp, and be prepared for anything.

“Every airport you know has incidents we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had a lot of major incidents here, but we just want to be as prepared as possible,” SHD Director of Marketing & Communications Heather Ream said.

Training like this help first responders feel prepared when disaster strikes.

The tasks include putting out fires on the ground and multiple parts of a plane. Everything is a controlled propane fire made for exercises, but experienced trainers say they present realistic disasters that could happen at a moment’s notice.

“With the mat fire, that would show if we had like a fuel spill fire, that type of thing, and then, with the actual aircraft simulator that gives our staff an opportunity to use the hand lines of the truck and even go in for whatever reason they may need to,” Ream said.

The training module goes around the state helping different airports and fire departments train for potential emergency situations.

“When the public sees this training taking place, they should feel more confident that the airport here in Shenandoah, is doing all they can do to be prepared in the event of an emergency,” Virginia Department Fire Programs Trainer Operator Ross Holtzman said.

The biggest takeaway everyone involved with the training said is that the practical training helps on the frontlines. While the training is required, SHD staff look forward to it every year.

“It’s just really an opportunity for us to practice the valuable skills that our firefighters have, and also work with mutual aid agencies locally that would help us respond if we did have an incident where we needed help,” Ream said.

The opportunity to practice standard skills brought in a range of people from seasoned firefighters to students from the regional recruit school. Participants described the experience as enlightening.

“First-time firefighters, seeing this, it is different than a structural fire. They may be surprised of how the fire looks light off but as a veteran fire go through with efficiency, recognize if we need to do this job done,” Holtzman said.

