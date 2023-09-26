Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland residents are on edge as police continue to look for a man who allegedly exposed himself at Randolph-Macon College.

Police say officers were called to Henry Street around 11:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious person encountered by campus safety staff.

“This person was located behind one of the residence buildings on Henry Street, exposing himself. The suspect fled when confronted by Campus Safety,” Ashland Police said.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect, but he was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140. (Ashland Police Department)

Police say there’s no information at this time that the suspect entered any of the buildings or had contact with students or staff.

