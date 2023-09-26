Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after police found him shot multiple times in a ditch Tuesday morning.
Henrico Police say that just before 7 a.m., officers were called to Forest Avenue - off Nine Mile Road - for reports of a medical emergency.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the ditch. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
So far, there’s no information about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.