Public gives input regarding bicycle infrastructure project on West Beverley Street

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -A public forum was held in Staunton Monday evening, where the community could ask questions and give feedback on the bicycle infrastructure project that is planned along West Beverley Street.

Rodney Rhodes, Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator for Staunton, said comments that were presented at the meeting are still being reviewed.

The project will go from the city limits to where West Beverley Street meets Frederick Street.

Rhodes said generally the public was supportive of this project, but there were questions and additional requests that some would like to see.

”Some people in the public wish that we would put up some visual barrier between the vehicle and the cyclists,” said Rhodes.

He added some of the comments were regarding signage and education.

“There was some comments last night that the public wanted to see some signage and also an educational component with the implementation of these bicycle infrastructure improvements,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said after they go through the comments, they will make edits to the design and are planning to take it to City Council at their October 12 work session.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.