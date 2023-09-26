Rapid at home tests now available

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rapid tests are now available again, and you can get the test sent right to your door.

Families can get up to four test from the federal program. The free at home rapid testing started up again on September 25, and you can order the tests here.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends to get your tests now as we enter the respiratory season.

Heather Harmon-Sloan, COVID-19 Unit Lead with the Virginia Department of Health, said if you have symptoms you should test immediately. If your antigen test is negative, you should test again in 48 hours or take a PCR test as soon as possible.

She said the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses is by being up-to-date on vaccinations as well as practicing good respiratory etiquette which includes hand washing and coughing into a sleeve.

“Its updated to target omicron XBB variants and we have learned that will be impactful to the current variants that are circulating at this time,” said Harmon-Sloan.

According to CDC data, the 2023-2024 updated COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against the variants that are currently circulating, which will reduce the risk of severity and hospitalization.

“As of September 24th nearly 60,000 individuals have gotten the 2023 2024 COVID-19 vaccine here in Virginia and this has been administrative reporting through the Virginia Immunization Information System,” said Harmon-Sloan.

Harmon-Sloan said the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine is increasingly becoming available to pharmacies, medical offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Free Clinics, etc..

You can visit Vaccinate.virginia.gov to find locations and make an appointment.

.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.