VDOT to seek input on noise abatement amid I-81 widening project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next several years, VDOT is working to widen Interstate 81 from approximately one mile south of the exit 243 (Route 11) interchange near Pleasant Valley Road to approximately one mile north of exit 247 (Route 33/East Market Street) interchange.

A part of that construction being examined now is the placement of noise abatement measures like barrier walls. Ross Hudnall, VDOT’s noise abatement coordinator for its environmental division said the sound barriers have to be deemed both feasible and reasonable.

“Feasible means that the noise barrier is constructible and that the noise barrier won’t pose any drainage or utility conflicts or restrict access to the property. The noise barrier also has to provide meaningful reduction of five decibels at the impacted sites at least half the impacted sites need to receive that reduction,” Hudnall said.

Hudnall said next month the properties closest to I-81 or that will be impacted by the widening project will receive ballots via mail to ask whether those homes or businesses want a barrier on the portion closest to them.

“We have a weighting system for the ballots. Those who are impacted and benefit from the barrier they’ll have a weight of five points. For those who are not impacted or have a design year noise level exceeding 66 decibels, they’ll still be eligible to vote but their vote is only weighted with three points,” Hudnall said.

VDOT must receive a 50% response rate from those specified parties within 21 days, if that requirement is not met another round of ballots will be sent out.

You can learn more about VDOT’s noise abatement work on their website here.

