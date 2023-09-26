Cream of the Crop
Volunteers needed for Dayton Days

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dayton Days is returning for its 43rd year on Oct. 7 and organizers said that more volunteers are needed.

Hundreds of vendors are set to line the streets, and organizers say volunteers are essential for the event to go smoothly.

“The main objective, for volunteers during morning set up, is to help vendors find their space and get unloaded quickly so that they can start setting up. There’s no dress code. We will give you a vest and a badge so you look official, and each volunteer also gets a section assignment of vendors to help out with,” Town of Dayton’s Community & Economic Development Coordinator Meggie Roche said.

Roche said the shift needing the most volunteers starts at 5 o’clock on the morning of the event.

Town of Dayton officials are aware of individuals posing as festival organizers and attempting to sell spaces to vendors who are not associated with the event in any way. They stress that they do not accept payments through PayPal and all communications regarding this event will be generated from the Town of Dayton.

If you think you have been contacted by one of these people, please let the Town Office know at (540) 879-2241.

