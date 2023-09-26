Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro updates backflow prevention ordinance for drinking water supply

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is looking to update its back-flow prevention regulations to keep waterways clean.

This prevents contamination of the municipal potable drinking water supply.

The new guidelines were presented to the Waynesboro City Council at its meeting on Monday night.

The updates come after the Virginia Department of Health revised its water works regulations.

Chad Rambo, assistant director of public works for the city of Waynesboro, said the backflow prevention systems are required for things like lawn sprinkler systems as they are connected to city water lines.

He said this can cause runoff and the runoff could carry pesticides, fertilizer and other contaminants as it’s switching from above ground to underground.

Changes to the ordinance take it from a three-tiered system to a two-tier with only high and low hazard levels.

”The moderate category has been eliminated and now we only have high or low the primary distinction being that high hazard could lead to a health hazard,” Rambo said.

This ordinance amendment was introduced and approved by Waynesboro City Council Monday night.

It will be on the agenda again for a public hearing and final vote at Waynesboro City Council’s next meeting in Oct.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Breaking and entering near high school
One dead after incident near Eastern Montgomery High School
A view of the storm on satellite and radar from Saturday September 23rd, 2023.
Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain, wind over the weekend
Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews is reported to be the 3-year-old victim killed when authorities say she...
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say
Keegan Pruente, left, works with Laura Kilpatrick, right, during Keegan's piano lessons on...
More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5

Latest News

Harrisonburg Public Works is hoping to restart the ‘Safe Routes to School’ program with new...
Harrisonburg hoping to restart ‘Safe Routes to School’ program
Harrisonburg hoping to restart ‘Safe Routes to School’ program
Waynesboro updates backflow prevention ordinance for drinking water supply
Curt Cignetti discusses how he had a cell phone on the sideline during the James Madison...
‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ Cignetti talks cell phone incident