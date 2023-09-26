Waynesboro updates backflow prevention ordinance for drinking water supply

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is looking to update its back-flow prevention regulations to keep waterways clean.

This prevents contamination of the municipal potable drinking water supply.

The new guidelines were presented to the Waynesboro City Council at its meeting on Monday night.

The updates come after the Virginia Department of Health revised its water works regulations.

Chad Rambo, assistant director of public works for the city of Waynesboro, said the backflow prevention systems are required for things like lawn sprinkler systems as they are connected to city water lines.

He said this can cause runoff and the runoff could carry pesticides, fertilizer and other contaminants as it’s switching from above ground to underground.

Changes to the ordinance take it from a three-tiered system to a two-tier with only high and low hazard levels.

”The moderate category has been eliminated and now we only have high or low the primary distinction being that high hazard could lead to a health hazard,” Rambo said.

This ordinance amendment was introduced and approved by Waynesboro City Council Monday night.

It will be on the agenda again for a public hearing and final vote at Waynesboro City Council’s next meeting in Oct.

