Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Crystal Rogers ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death more than eight years after the Kentucky woman went missing.

Brooks Houck was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to the FBI. The arrests come after recent searches at Houck’s properties, including his home, with the help of the FBI.

According to court documents, Houck is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on a $10,000,000 bond, WKYT reported.

On Sept. 7, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was also arrested in connection to her disappearance. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rogers’ mother reported her missing in July 2015. The Bardstown, Kentucky, woman was never found, and she is presumed dead.

Houck was later named as a suspect in her killing but had never been charged with the crime. Roger’s family has maintained their suspicion of Houck since her disappearance.

The FBI said her car was found with a flat tire in Bardstown the day she was reported missing, and her keys, phone and purse were still inside it. The mother of five Rogers was not known to go anywhere without her children, the bureau said in its missing person news release.

Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard was shot and killed in 2016 while hunting in a field. Authorities have not found his killer.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location
Police lights
HPD seeking information after reported sexual assault
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti (center) waits to lead the Dukes onto the field against...
‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ Cignetti talks cell phone incident
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Fall
Fall foliage challenging this year with ongoing drought

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say