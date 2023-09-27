Burn ban lifted in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County and Harrisonburg lifted the open-air burning ban Wednesday morning.

Joe Mullens, Division Chief for Rockingham Fire and Rescue, said that based on the local studies with the fuel moisture and surface moisture, as well as this past weekend’s weather, they felt comfortable lifting the burning ban. The ban was in place for about three weeks.

He said early October to mid-November is “fall weather season.”

”We may have to put another ban in a couple of weeks or the end of October or November before we get the winter moisture coming in,” said Mullens. ”We coordinate with the Virginia Department of Forestry. They provide a lot of that information for us.”

They evaluate conditions at least once a week.

“As we get colder and people start using their wood stoves more, we also find discarded ashes. They will take their ashes out and put them in their backyard or they will leave them in a bucket thinking that they have cooled off enough, but they actually insulate themselves, and they can still be hot a week or week and a half later enough to cause a fire maybe when the wind picks up,” said Mullens.

He adds that is important to make sure your fire is completely out and make sure the coals are cool to the touch.

